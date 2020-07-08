The second season of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ presents the “Same weird family. New weird problems.” Instead of preventing the end of the world, the Hargreeves children have only succeeded in moving it forward in time to 1963! While it appears that Five arrives in that time just before the apocalypse, his siblings arrived much earlier and have established their own lives. Luther is a cage fighter. Allison looks to be in a relationship with a man behind bars. Klaus is a cult leader. Y’know, the usual.

Also present is Hazel (Cameron Britton), the soft-hearted assassin that was originally sent to kill Five in “the present” in Season 1. But this Hazel is much older, as evidenced by his white hair and beard.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Check out the new trailer below:

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is based on the Dark Horse comic book series created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Way is, of course, an accomplished musician, both as a solo artist and as the frontman for My Chemical Romance. The trailer above features a new original song by Way, “Here Comes the End’ featuring Judith Hill. The song sounds similar to the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” which suits the 1960s setting.

As a bonus, you can check out the full song below:

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 31st.

Source: Geek Tyrant