Halloween is canceled! Not the holiday (well… not yet), but Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are moving ‘Halloween Kills’ back a full year, from October 16, 2020, to October 15, 2021. But it seems Universal still has hope that theaters could reopen by October of this year; it is shifting ‘Candyman’ to ‘Halloween Kills” previous date. ‘candyman’ had already been moved from its original date of June 12 to September 25. In other Universal horror changes, ‘The Forever Purge’ had been temporarily removed from the studio’s release calendar. It had originally been scheduled to open on July 10 this year, but like ‘Halloween Kills’, has been pushed back a full year to July 9, 2021.

Blumhouse/Universal had previously scheduled ‘Halloween Ends’ to open on October 15, 2021. That sequel has also been pushed back a year, to October 14, 2022. ‘Halloween Kills’ is in post-production. It doesn’t appear that production had begun on ‘Halloween Ends’, so they probably really need this postponement in order to get it made.

John Carpenter shared a letter from himself and director David Gordon Green to fans via Twitter:

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of “Halloween Kills”. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

There is no guarantee that these movies will even open on these new dates, so check back for updates as they arrive. In the meantime, follow the example of The Shape and wear a mask so the world can get back to semi-normal sooner rather than later!

Source: Deadline