The DC Universe originals have been a mixed bag, but one show that has attracted a devoted following is the wacky, meta, and surreal ‘Doom Patrol’. In a move that should attract an even wider audience, that series is now shared between the niche DC Universe streaming service and the mass-targeted HBO Max. The first season is available on both services for the newly initiated to binge, and fresh episodes are unveiled every Thursday. As a bonus, the first three episodes of Season 2 were dropped on June 25.

Season 1 had successfully introduced viewers to this dysfunctional family of reluctant crime fighters, all of whom had tragic backstories and physical deformities that made them different from the usual pin-up-ready do-gooders, which made their bond even deeper. Season 2 adds a new family member… literally, as The Chief’s daughter, Dorothy Spinner has arrived.

Looking like a neanderthal, Dorothy has the ability to bring her imaginary friends to life. 20-year-old Abigail Shapiro portrays Dorothy, but her character is only 11 in the world of the ‘Doom Patrol’, and she has no desire to grow up.

Shapiro spoke to CBR and said:

“You’re definitely seeing Dorothy grow up a little bit because the whole theme of this season is growing up. Dorothy is actually scared to grow up in a way because, as she grows up, she becomes more powerful and she doesn’t want to hurt anyone… So you’re gonna see her kind of struggle with that throughout the season, keeping her powers at bay and not wanting to grow up but then realizing that growing up is inevitable and we all have to grow up at some point.”

If it helps, her adult teammates are also undergoing growth themselves as they come to terms with their present states as outcasts from society.

Shapiro joins a cast that already includes Matt Bomer/Matthew Zuk as Larry Trainor, April Bowlby as Rita Farr, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/The Chief, Brendan Fraser/Riley Shanahan as Cliff Steele, Diane Guerrero as “Crazy” Jane, and Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg. Season 2 also features Mark Sheppard as the occult detective, Willoughby Kipling.

Season 1 of ‘Doom Patrol’ is available in its entirety on DC Universe and HBO Max, along with the first three episodes of Season 2. New episodes arrive each Thursday. S1 is also available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital.