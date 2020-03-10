‘The Boys’ is one of those things that tears apart beloved superhero tropes, and I love it. It leaves behind a messy pile of goo that would probably mirror our reality if a company could indeed create narcissistic heroes for profit. Whether it’s Homelander’s boyish charm or deadly childish tantrums, there’s something so reflective of our society there. But what would we do if there was an out-of-control group of “good guys” on the loose? Fight fire with rain? Then the forecast calls for a Stormfront.

Entertainment Weekly published a couple of photos of the newest threat to ‘The Boys’ and Homelander, too. Aya Cash will play the character of Stormfront, who will most likely be a weather-based hero. Since ‘The Boys’ has taken some liberties with the original works of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, she may not be just a gender swap of the comic book original. Given that Vought is the real enemy in ‘The Boys’, we may see Homelander join up with the hero murdering renegades to take on this new threat. She has the company’s best interests in mind, and you know what that means for the rest of the population. Aya Cash didn’t mince words when she described what Stormfront is here to do and what she’s all about:

“I think she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes… And she can be quite the feminist. There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman.”

Judging by the photos below, her outfit appears a bit fascistic. There’s not much heroic about that color scheme and the symbolism it evokes.

The second season of ‘The Boys’ will hit sometime this Summer on Amazon Video. If you’ve read the comics, do you think we’ll be seeing some surprise reveals during this season? Let us know in the comments.