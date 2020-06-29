We should have already seen this movie by now! ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is just one of many potential blockbuster films that have been forced to delay their openings due to shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has had its date pushed back a couple of times and at this point, it is scheduled to open on October 2.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ graces the cover of the latest issue of Total Film Magzine, so at least fans can check that out to learn a bit more about what to expect when the DC Comics flick finally arrives. Among the topics covered, Chris Pine discusses the role his character Steve Trevor plays in the new picture. As everyone remembers, Steve died during the climax of the first ‘Wonder Woman’ movie, yet as we’ve seen in trailers, photos, and posters, he is somehow back in the sequel. But the tables have been turned. In the first film, he escorted Diana from her island hideaway, still stuck in the culture of ancient Greece, into the “modern” world of World War I, in the earliest days of the 20th Century.

Obviously, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is set in 1984, and Diana has chosen to dwell in the “modern” world ever since the events of the first film. So she has had plenty of time to acclimate. But Steve? It appears that this is the same Steve that died in 1918. The totally rad 1980s are definitely going to be a shock to his system.

Pine discussed Steve’s state of mind in the new film, saying:

“What I will say about him is that he’s deeply, supremely excited. He’s excited to be back with Diana. He’s excited about this world. Tonally, what’s different is, he’s not world-weary. He’s not jaded. It’s a complete 180 from the tone of the character of the first one. I thought [the culture shock] was a nice idea. It’s a brilliant move on [director] Patty [Jenkins’] part. That’s just one clear indication of a big tonal shift this time out. Patty, towards the end of the first one, had been marinating on an idea. So yeah, I had an idea that I would come back. I think she may have even started to break the story while we were promoting [the first film].”

Are you still looking forward to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’? If so, mark your calendar (in pencil) for October 2, because that is the date it is currently expected to arrive.