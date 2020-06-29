Over time, I’ve come do discover that there is someone that loves everything. No matter how badly a movie or TV show flops, how much money it loses, how awful the reviews are, how negatively people trash it on social media… there’s someone out that that absolutely, passionately loves it! And there is certainly no reason why ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ should be an exception. Paramount hoped to revive this long-running franchise by bringing back producer James Cameron, who had directed the first two, and Linda Hamilton, reprising the role of Sarah Connor. But audiences weren’t interested. Its final global box office tally was a meager $261.1 million on a budget of $185-196 million.

This poor performance was due to apathy– no one wanted to see another ‘Terminator’. But consensus indicates that it wasn’t an awful movie. Its reviews weren’t great but weren’t awful and the audience reaction was similarly positive, but not glowing. So it should be no surprise that some of those viewers were impressed enough to want to see more. But that is an idea that the movie’s co-star Mackenzie Davis calls “insane!”

In an interview with NME, when asked about the possibility of another sequel, Davis stated:

“I really loved the movie and I’m so proud of what we did, but there wasn’t a demand for it [at the box office] and to think that there’d be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane. You should just pay attention to what audiences want – and they want new things and I want new things. There are many interesting people that don’t fit the mold of those who make these big franchises who have not had the chance to make movies. We should be investing in them right now.”

In January, Davis’ co-star, Hamilton, bluntly stated:

“I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done.”

After the poor performance of ‘Dark Fate’ following the similar weak showing for the franchise’s fifth film, ‘Genisys’, it’s probably that this brand will be put into hibernation for a good long while before someone inevitably tries to revive it again, but hopefully, that’s at least a decade off.

Were you impressed by ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’? Would you have liked to have seen a sequel?