‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ was intended to revive the ‘Terminator’ franchise and was planned as the first film in a trilogy. But after grossing a paltry $261 million at the global box office, on a reported production budget of $185–196 million, those plans were canned.

Linda Hamilton, who made an indelible impact in the first two ‘Terminator’ movies in the ’80s returned to her iconic role of Sarah Connor, with plans to return in the sequels. But those will never happen and Hamilton admits that she is relieved.

As she told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable. I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore.’ It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done.”

It wasn’t revealed before the film came out, but it turns out that ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ was a troubled shoot, with director Tim Miller getting into heated battles with producer James Cameron. That may have poisoned the film somewhat.

But Hamilton has nothing but praise for Miller and her two female co-stars, Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis:

“I’ve never felt as united with my actors that I’ve worked with — ever — until these two ladies. That was a bond forged in fire. (Laughs.) It really took, and we leaned on each other hard. I love them as actors, I love them as ladies, and I love them as women that are fierce, intelligent, informed and considerate of the earth. They were just a blessing. “And I think you have to put Tim (Miller) in there, too. It was really Tim and the three muses. Tim was very much a part of that relationship. At any given moment, two of us were hugging him, and if there was room for a third… (Laughs.) We were like that, truly. It sounds silly, I know, but we wouldn’t have made it without him. That’s for sure.”

That may be a bit of shade directed at Cameron, who happens to be Hamilton’s ex-husband, and word is that the divorce wasn’t terribly amicable.

Hamilton seems happy that the planned sequels won’t get made, and judging by this movie’s lack of success, she isn’t alone. Audiences don’t seem to want any more ‘Terminator’ either.

Would you like to see more ‘Terminator’ movies? Or is this franchise dead?