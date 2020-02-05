All good things must come to an end and for many fans that happened to the “Terminator” franchise after ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day.’ With that in mind, Hollywood has continued to pump out sequels to this series. Now, with the release of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate‘ and the return of Linda Hamilton reprising her character of Sarah Connor, that may have all come to an end.

While producer James Cameron had ideas on how to make ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ the start of a new series, that likely won’t be happening. According to Hamilton, dismal box office returns have terminated the series:

“I really think that box office is gonna be the thing that killed Terminator. Of course, it’s the studios that put hundreds of millions of dollars into a film, but it’s just a fickle world in terms of fandom, and maybe they were just worn out by the Terminators that preceded. I don’t have any desire to continue. I never did.”

When it comes to the numbers, ‘Terminator Genisys‘ was considered a disappointment when it brought in $440.6 million at the worldwide box office. ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ was meant to revitalize the franchise with the return of Cameron as a producer and Linda Hamilton acting in the film. The cold hard truth is that it was only able to bring in $261.1 million, makes it feel like we won’t be seeing another outing with the franchise until a studio inevitably finds a way to reboot it down the line.

If “Terminator” did find a way to come back, what are the chances we’d see Hamilton return once more?

“Only if there’s something really viable in the script and story and characters, would I ever consider doing it again. Otherwise, it’s just diminishing returns, isn’t it?”

While you would have expected a hard no, that sounds like she hasn’t entirely shut the door to another reprisal of Sarah Connor. There would just have to be a good reason for her to do it.

Source: Cinema Blend