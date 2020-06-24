The Devil is getting his due. Netflix has announced that it has reversed the decision to cancel ‘Lucifer’… well, at least for the time being. The streaming service released a short teaser to reveal that ‘Lucifer’ will return for a sixth and final season. And, as the caption reads, “Like FINAL final.”

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

‘Lucifer’ aired for three seasons on FOX. After it was cancelled, Netflix picked the show up and delivered a fourth. It would seem that the show wasn’t a runaway hit, but it did well enough for Netflix to renew it for a fifth and final season, and it even upped the episode count from 10 (the number in S4) to 16 to allow the creators to give the series a proper send-off and to wrap up all storylines.

However, the fifth season is being split in two. The first half will be released on August 21.

Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson signed a deal in February to return if Netflix chose to order a sixth season. The show’s lead, Tom Ellis, signed a similar pact in early March. The rest of the cast– Lauren German (Detective Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen Smith), Scarlett Estevez (Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin)– were already contracted for a sixth season.

Dennis Haysbert will be seen in S5 in the role of God. It is unknown if Inbar Lavi (Eve), and Graham McTavish (Father Kinley/Dromos) will return, as their storylines may be wrapped up.

It remains to be seen how S5 plays out. Will it wrap up all of the ongoing storylines? Or will it be retooled to leave things more open-ended in order to set up S6?

