The world is in good hands, as Allstate spokesman Dennis Haysbert has been cast as God on the fifth and final season of Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’. God was previously heard on the series and was voiced by Neil Gaiman, whose comic book serves as the basis for this show.

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson stated:

“We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.”

This reunites Haysbert with D.B Woodside, who plays Amenadiel on ‘Lucifer’. Previously, they portrayed brothers/Presidents David and Wayne Palmer on ’24’. In fact, as Henderson divulged, Woodside helped pave the way to casting Haysbert on ‘Lucifer’.

“D.B. had actually come up to us and said, ‘Have you thought about Dennis?’ We were like, ‘Do you think he’d actually do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and sort of brought it up.’ And so we just went straight on at him.”

Haysbert added:

“Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie. I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.”

In addition to Woodside, Haysbert joins ‘Lucifer’ star Tom Ellis, who portrays the titular demon, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Chloe’s ex, Detective Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as demon Mazikeen “Maze” Smith, Rachael Harris as Amenadiel’s lover, psychiatrist Dr. Linda Martin, Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza, Dan and Chloe’s daughter, Aimee Garcia as forensic scientist Ella Lopez, and Inbar Lavi as Eve, Lucifer’s former lover. Tricia Helfer is slated to return as Goddess in Season 5.

‘Lucifer’ began on FOX, but after that network canceled it, Netflix picked it up for a ten-episode fourth season. It then renewed the show for a 16-episode fifth and final season. Netflix hasn’t announced when the new episodes will arrive, but it is expected that Season 5 will be released in two eight-episode blocks.

