‘Lucifer’ is now one step closer to a Season 6 renewal, as star Tom Ellis has finalized a deal to appear in a potential new season of the show, following the upcoming fifth. Netflix canceled the series last June but ordered an extra-long fifth season to allow the show’s creators to give it a proper send-off. But in February, buzz started building that the streaming giant was reconsidering its cancellation of ‘Lucifer’. Last week, the showrunners, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, signed a new deal to continue in their roles IF Netflix orders a sixth season. But with them locked in, along with Ellis, it seems as though this announcement is just a formality.

According to TV Line, the rest of the cast were already signed on for a sixth season, if it happens, so they won’t have to renegotiate. Speaking of that cast, ‘Lucifer’ also stars Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Inbar Lavi as Eve, and Graham McTavish as Father Kinley/Dromos. In January, it was announced that Dennis Haysbert would join Season 5 as God.

‘Lucifer’ aired on FOX for three seasons before it was canceled. Netflix saved it and delivered a fourth season, comprised of ten episodes, but soon after it was released, the streaming service announced that the show would be back for one more season but that would be all. It upped the number of episodes to 16, and while it isn’t known when those episodes will be released, it is known that Netflix will break them in half and release them eight at a time, presumably sometime this year.

But these new signings would seem to indicate that this may not be the end after all. With the showrunners and Tom Ellis signed on, all Netflix has to do is give the official word that ‘Lucifer’ will carry on for at least one more season.