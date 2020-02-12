The end of ‘Lucifer’ is coming and with it, the rest of the cast will have to be moving on. That includes Inbar Lavi as Eve but before she goes, the actress will return for one last outing, and we’ve got our first look at her in the fifth and final season! It isn’t clear yet as to why Eve is returning as we last saw the character going off on her own to find herself.

I’m going to guess Lavi’s character has figured out whatever she needed to which is why she returns. However, Lesley-Ann Brandt’s Maze was heartbroken when she left, and you can expect some drama to come from that breakup when the two have a reunion.

Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson released a joint statement about Lavis’ return:

“We are so excited to have Inbar back! Last we saw her, Eve broke Maze’s heart. Soooo… a reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?”

Maze isn’t alone in heartbreak and is bonding with Lauren German’s Chloe, whom Lucifer left immediately after she proclaimed her love for him!

“Both of them, based on where we left off in Season 4, are in mourning in a way. I think they are leaning into each other. Maze is, of course, mourning Eve, and definitely Lucifer going back without her; Chloe’s lost her love. They’re kind of holding onto each other as girlfriends do.”

German agreed with this statement on how Maze and her character are dealing with the problem:

“We’re both heartbroken together because I’m missing Lucifer and she doesn’t really admit it, but Maze is heartbroken from Eve leaving. She’s trying to forget about that as well, so we are going through a work/party phase together [in] episode 1.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Eve return to ‘Lucifer’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The fifth and final season of ‘Lucifer’ will be released later this year on Netflix.

