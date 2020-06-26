The fourth season of Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ won’t be released until next year, but the streaming service has released a new teaser which gives fans a glimpse of what to expect. Obviously, a major conflict is brewing, as June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) narrates: “Change never comes easy. Blessed be the squad.” She then follows that up by declaring, “We’re just getting started.”

The new teaser, which mixes old and new footage, offers at least a taste of what’s to come following Season 3’s harrowing finale. (SPOILERS: It looks like June lived.) After she helped a planeload of Gilead’s children escape to Canada, it looks as though she is rescued by her fellow Handmaids, before she has to go on the run. Bradley Whitford’s Commander Joseph Lawrence continues to play a major role, and is shown declaring that the children freed are June’s “legacy.”

You can watch the full teaser trailer below:

Discussing the upcoming episodes, showrunner Bruce Miller said:

“You don’t want to be setting up season 4 in season 3. Audiences smell that coming. So what I do is completely screw myself at the end of the season. Then you think, ‘Oh, there’s a whole bunch of smart writers who will come in next season and solve that problem.'” (via Entertainment Weekly)

The cast of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ also includes Joseph Fiennes (as Commander Fred Waterford), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford), Alexis Bledel (Dr. Emily Malek), Madeline Brewer (Janine Lindo), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O. T. Fagbenle (Luke Bankole), Max Minghella (Commander Nick Blaine), Samira Wiley (Moira Strand), and Amanda Brugel (Rita).

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s bestselling 1985 novel of the same name. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ was the first show from a streaming service to ever win a Primetime Emmy Award… actually it won eight for its first season! It also won Golden Globes for Best Drama Series and for Lead Actress for star Elisabeth Moss.

Last year, Atwood published a follow-up novel, ‘The Testaments’, and Hulu has already signed on to adapt that into a series once ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ concludes.

Check back for updates as they arrive!