Netflix may be having second thoughts about ending its acquired series ‘Lucifer’. Last June, Netflix announced that the series would end with its upcoming fifth season. In July, it even upped its order from 10 episodes (which was how many S4 had) to 16 to allow the creators, including showrunners, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, to give it a proper sendoff. And judging by statements from Henderson and Modrovich, the creators took advantage of that and are wrapping ‘Lucifer’ up in style and in a way that should satisfy fans.

Though neither Netflix nor Warner Brothers made an official announcement, word has emerged that the two are in negotiations to extend the life of ‘Lucifer’ on the streaming service. That could mean a sixth season, and possibly more. It could also mean a miniseries or a movie or movies.

‘Lucifer’ aired on FOX for three seasons, but as ratings steadily declined, the network canceled it in 2018. Thanks to a campaign on the part of diehard fans, Netflix decided to pick it up. Netflix doesn’t report its streaming numbers, but it seems that ‘Lucifer’ didn’t perform as well as the service had hoped, so they pulled the plug. But unlike in some other cases, Netflix moved forward with a fifth “and final” season to properly wrap the storylines up.

‘Lucifer’ is based on the Vertigo comic book series by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. (It was a spin-off from Gaiman’s popular ‘Sandman’ series.) The comic was translated for TV by Tom Kapinos. Tom Ellis stars as the titular demon. The cast also consists of Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, Inbar Lavi, and Graham McTavish. In January, it was announced that Dennis Haysbert would join Season 5 as God.

Until we learn otherwise, ‘Lucifer’ will wrap up with its 16-episode fifth season, which will be divided up into two 8-episode chunks. The release date has not yet been announced.

Are you a fan of ‘Lucifer’? Would you be excited by more adventures?

Source: TV Line