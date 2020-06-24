Two seemingly high-profile new series will not be airing of FX as was previously planned. Instead, they will only be available via FX on Hulu a new hub that was just unveiled in March. FX on Hulu is part of Disney’s growing efforts to prioritize streaming as an entertainment outlet. The two new shows in question are the Ryan Murphy-created spinoff anthology ‘American Horror Stories’, and the beleaguered ‘Y: The Last Man’, an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s bestselling graphic novel series.

Murphy first teased ‘American Horror Stories’ in May, and FX officially ordered it to series in early June. Each episode will be a stand-alone story, akin to ‘The Twilight Zone’. Murphy’s ‘American Horror Story’, which is going into its 10th season, remains FX’s most-watched program. Unfortunately, the parent series will not air a new installment this year, as plans were derailed by COVID-19 shutdowns.

‘Y: The Last Man’ (which may wind up being called simply ‘Y’) has been in development for YEARS. A pilot was filmed in 2018, but since then, the lead role of Yorick Brown has been recast, with Ben Schnetzer replacing Barry Keoghan earlier this year. (No explanation was given.) On top of that, last April, showrunners Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green quit due to creative differences. Eliza Clark replaced them in June. And the hits kept coming as plans to begin shooting in April were scuttled by the coronavirus.

No further casting changes have been announced. The 2018 pilot co-starred Diane Lane as Yorick’s mother, Senator Jennifer Brown, Imogen Poots as his sister Hero Brown, Lashana Lynch as Agent 355., plus Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Timothy Hutton. In March of this year, it was announced that Elliot Fletcher has been added to the cast as Sam Jordan, a character created for the show.

FX on Hulu allows subscribers to stream all of FX’s original programs. Past seasons are readily available, and new episodes are available the day after they air. Notably, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ attracts more viewers through Hulu than on TV, indicating how viable FX on Hulu really is.

It’s doubtful that either ‘American Horror Stories’ or ‘Y: The Last Man’ will debut this year, but check back for updates as they arrive.

