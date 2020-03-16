Disney’s animated ‘Spider-Man’ series is swinging back for a third season, under the new moniker ‘Maximum Venom’. And to accompany the change come new cast members. Felicia Day joins the series as Mary Jane Watson. And in guest-starring roles are Yvette Nicole Brown as Head Administrator, Sofia Wylie as Ironheart/Riri Williams, and Disney Channel’s ‘ZOMBIES 2’ stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, and Carla Jeffery as Symbiote Sisters Scream, Scorn, and Mania, respectively. Brown had a small role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as some sort of administrator at the military base in the ’70s. is she somehow reprising the same role here?

It is known that this season will introduce Captain Marvel, Groot, Dr. Strange, and Star-Lord, among others. Venomized versions of Captain Marvel and Groot can be spotted in the new poster for the series, along with Venomized Captain America and Iron Man.

‘Spider-Man: Maximum Venom’ kicks off with a one-hour special on Sunday, April 19 (9:00 pm EDT/PDT) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. It seems that the new season will be comprised of six one-hour specials, as opposed to the 30-minute episodes of the first two seasons. There were 25 episodes in S1 and 26 in S2.

Day and the new voice actors join the regular cast that already includes Robbie Daymond as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Ben Pronsky as Venom, Fred Tatasciore as Max Modell, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, Scott Menville as Grady Scraps, Max Mittelman as Harry Osborn/Hobgoblin, Yuri Lowenthal as Curt Connors, and Nancy Linari as Aunt May.

The show also features appearances by the Avengers: Mick Wingert as Iron Man/Tony Stark, Fred Tatasciore as Hulk, Kevin Shinick as Bruce Banner, Laura Bailey as Black Widow/Natasha Romanova, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, and Roger Craig Smith as Captain America/Steve Rogers.

Are you a fan of the animated ‘Spider-man’ series? What do you think of this Venom-heavy season?

Source: Collider