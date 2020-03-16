Back before the coronavirus, America was faced with a different type of threat, the Cold War. The new Warner Bros. Animation film ‘Superman: Red Son’ is based on the ‘Elseworlds’ comic of the same name, and explores a world where baby Kal-El was found and raised in Mother Russia instead of Smallville, USA, and the repercussions are massive.

For starters, Superman isn’t the only Soviet superhero. This preview clip of the animated adaptation showcases the Russian Batman, but there’s more than just a furry hat to differentiate this Dark Knight from the one we’re used to. He doesn’t share the real Bruce Wayne’s aversion to killing, as he causes two helicopters to collide killing the men inside.

Check him out in action below:

Superman: Red Son is a vivid tale of Cold War paranoia, that reveals how the ship carrying the infant who would later be known as Superman lands in the midst of the 1950s Soviet Union. Raised on a collective, the infant grows up and becomes a symbol to the Soviet people, and the world changes drastically from what we know – bringing Superman into conflict with Batman, Lex Luthor, and many others.

‘Superman: Red Son’ stars Jason Isaacs as Superman, Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Diedrich Bader as Lex Luthor, Phil LaMarr as John Stewart, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Phil Morris as James Olsen, Sasha Roiz as Hal Jordan, Roger Craig Smith as Batman, and Paul Williams as Brainiac. Sam Liu (‘Wonder Woman: Bloodlines’) directed, with a script written by J.M. DeMatteis, adapted from the original comic by Mark Millar.

‘Superman: Red Son’ is available digitally now, but will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K on Tuesday, March 17.

Were you a fan of the original ‘Red Son’ comic book? Are you looking forward to this adaptation?