‘Hocus Pocus’ was released in theaters in 1993, but in the last couple of years, its popularity has resurged. Last October, Freeform aired it over and over as part of its “31 Nights of Halloween” programming. And Disney has begun cranking out various licensed products bearing slogans from the movies, or even the likenesses of the main characters. Now, after 27 years, the classic Halloween flick is finally getting a sequel courtesy of Disney+.

It has been reported by Variety that Adam Shankman will direct this sequel. Shankman previously helmed the splashy musicals ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Rock of Ages’, as well as episodes of ‘Glee’, and non-musical flicks like ‘What Men Want’, ‘The Pacifier’, and ‘A Walk to Remember’. Technically, the first ‘Hocus Pocus’ wasn’t a musical, but it did feature a memorable musical number, “I Put A Spell On You” sung by Midler. In fact, the first ‘Hocus Pocus’ was directed by Kenny Ortega, who went on to direct all of the ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Descendants’ franchise films.

The script for the ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel will be penned by ‘Workaholics’ writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Lynn Harris. From the sound of things, the script is not yet written partially because the stars of the original movie — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker — are not signed on. According to the report, Disney hopes that they will return. If they don’t the new movie will be a reboot of the original, not a sequel. (At least that’s how it sounds.)

However, on a positive note, in November, all three stars said that they would love to return, although Najimy was the most skeptical and hinted that she might only be interested in making a cameo.

At this time, Adam Shankman is gearing up to direct another project for Disney, ‘Disenchanted’, the sequel to 2007’s ‘Enchanted’. Perhaps he will make that movie, while the script for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ takes shape.

The original ‘Hocus Pocus’ depicted the three witches, the Sanderson Sisters — Winifred (Midler), Mary (Najimy), and Sarah (Parker) — who were executed in the 17th century, only to be revived in the present by an unsuspecting teenager, Max, who was new to Salem and was played by Omri Katz. Thora Birch played his little sister, Dani, and the movie also featured Doug Jones as the zombie Billy Butcherson.

Are you excited that ‘Hocus Pocus’ is finally getting a sequel after almost 30 years?