DC continues to ramp up excitement and speculation for the upcoming ‘The Batman’ film, with casting news hitting the internet based on a new report that claims Charlie and Max Carver (the twins from ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’) are taking on “sizable” roles in the new film. Of course, you may think that is really not all that much to go on, except when you stop and wonder why would director Matt Reeves need twins, it opens up a few possibilities from the DC Canon.

The rumor on who they will be playing that makes the most sense has them as Tweedledee and Tweedledum of the Mad Hatter gang, which goes along with another rumor of Mad Hatter having a role in the film, though that has yet to be confirmed. Other potential options would be for them to play somewhat well-known henchmen for Two-Face, characters known as Max and Min, or possibly the Trigger Twins Walt and Wayne, western-themed DC characters, though that might be a long-shot considering in the comics they are mainly seen in old west settings. Of course, they could also be playing brand-new characters invented for Reeve’s film, but for some reason that just seems a little less likely, though it could just be because of my desire to see more canon DC characters up on the big screen.

Either way, the cast of ‘The Batman’ is continuing to grow, already having Robert Pattinson as the titular Batman (aka Bruce Wayne), Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (aka the Riddler), Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin), Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham DA Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred, the loyal and trusted Wayne Butler. It will be interesting to see what Matt Reeves and company are bringing to the big screen when the film premieres next year on June 25, 2021.

Do you have any theories on who Charlie and Max Carver could be playing? Any character options we may have overlooked? Are you excited about ‘The Batman,’ or are you still reeling over yet another Batman reboot and wondering how it will fit in the DCEU canon? Feel free to sound off with your opinions and ideas in the comments below!

Source: CBM