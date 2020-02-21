‘The Batman’ is now filming in the UK and some pictures from Glasgow offer afresh look at the Batsuit. It does not appear to be Robert Pattinson in the costume, but a stunt man. The stunt in question involves him riding the Batcycle.

You can check out one image below:

There are more images at Glasgowlive.co.uk.

I’m not really sure what’s on the back of his gloves. Darts? The shoulder pads remind me of padding worn by BMX bike riders. But he’s riding a motorcycle, so I guess that’s similar.

The previously released camera test of Pattinson in the Batsuit didn’t show the “ears” on top of the cowl, so this is the first glimpse of those. Many people compared the costume in that footage to the one worn by Charlie Cox on ‘Daredevil’, and… well, that’s not going to change. The Bat ears look an awful lot like Daredevil’s horns. They’re even slightly curved like devil horns, but the placement is different.

The new Bat cowl has black lenses over the eyes, which also mimics Daredevil’s, but Daredevil is blind and doesn’t need exposed eyes to see. This goes against the way Batman is normally rendered in the comics and in animation, where he has whited-out eyes.

The stunt man is not wearing a cape, but that could be because that will be added in post-production.

Personally, I don’t love this suit. It seems like a throwback to Christian Bale’s costumes. I don’t like the black bat silhouette on a solid black costume. Ben Affleck’s was the most comic accurate of all of the big screen suits, even though that was still heavily padded. But at least the colors matched the traditional illustrations, with a gray suit and black bat silhouette and accessories.

But the suit could look a lot different on the big screen, so it remains to be seen how it will come across in the finished product.

Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ stars Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Colin Farrell as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, and newcomer Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál.

The film opens on June 25, 2021.