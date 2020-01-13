Zoë Kravitz was announced as having been cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’ back in mid-October, but she has remained silent ever since. However, during a recent interview on ‘The Ellen Show’, she described meeting previous film Catwoman, Michelle Pfeifer at the Golden Globes and says that she has begun training for ‘The Batman’ and has also had some costume fittings.

“I was sitting at the Globes with David Kelly because he writes our show and Michelle Pfeiffer and I was bowing to the Queen, I felt nervous to be in her presence. We’ve had many [costume fittings], it’s going really well, it’s very exciting. And I’ve been training a ton too which has been great and hard. It’s very physical, I come home just limping everyday… It’s actually kind of pathetic.”

You can watch the clip below, however, she doesn’t start discussing ‘The Batman’ until about the 4:00 mark.

Kravitz discussed her role on the award-winning HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’ and her new Hulu series ‘High Fidelity’. I’m not sure when this was filmed, but Ellen mentioned that Kravitz was leaving that night to go to London to begin filming.

Kravitz normally sports long braids, but she very noticeably in this interview has very short hair, which looks an awful lot like the way the character was drawn by the late, great Darwyn Cooke, who retooled the character with a sleeker, more practical look, famous for the black jumpsuit with a big silver zipper in the front and clunky, practical boots, after spending several years sporting a tighter purple catsuit.

It is the Cooke-designed look that is better known these days. Now that doesn’t necessarily mean that this is what Kravitz’s hair will look like in the movie. She could wear wigs or extensions, but it is rather coincidental that she got rid of her long signature hairstyle just as she is leaving for London to start filming ‘The Batman’.

In a fun note, earlier in the interview, she talks a bit about her step-father Jason Momoa, who is, of course, Aquaman. You know, just speaking of funny coincidences.

‘The Batman’ also stars Robert Pattinson, as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and newcomer Jayme Lawson as an original creation, Bella, “a grassroots political candidate running for office in Gotham.” Colin Farrell was reported to be in talks to portray The Penguin, with Peter Sarsgaard officially cast, although his role hasn’t been confirmed. Rumor has it, he’s playing Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

‘The Batman’ will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.