Peter Sarsgaard’s role in ‘The Batman’ has been revealed, and it’s not Harvey Dent. Sarsgaard is playing “Gotham D.A. Gil Colson,” which is not an existing comic book character. This information comes via Warner Brothers’ official press release for the movie.

Sarsgaard is a pretty well-established actor, so his role is surely substantial, but since Gil Colson doesn’t originate in the comics, it’s anyone’s guess how. It is entirely possible that he is still going to be Two-Face, but with a new name. Paul Dano is playing The Riddler, whose real name in the movie will be Edward Nashton, not Edward Nigma or Nygma, as is more commonly used in the comics and other media. However, the name “Nashton” has been used in the comics, so there is a precedent there, where there isn’t one for “Gil Colson.”

On the other hand, “Gil Colson” sounds suspiciously like “Phil Coulson,” the character played by Clark Gregg in the Marvel movies and the TV show ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’. It could be a coincidence. But is it? If this is intentional, does that mean that Sarsgaard’s character somehow fulfills a similar role in ‘The Batman’ as Coulson filled in the Marvel movies? (Also, does this mean that he dies?)

Or, the other alternative is that Sarsgaard isn’t really playing a character named “Gil Colson,” but Harvey Dent and this is just a flat out lie. It wouldn’t be the first time a studio has fibbed about an actor’s role to keep things under wraps.

What do you think? Is this a cover? Or is Sarsgaard actually playing an original character?

Below, you can find the entire press release from Warner Brothers:

Filming Is Underway on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman,” Directed by Matt Reeves and Starring Robert Pattinson

Pattinson plays the dual role of Batman and Bruce Wayne amidst a star-studded ensemble

January 28, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman.” Director Matt Reeves (the “Planet of the Apes” films) is at the helm, with Robert Pattinson (upcoming “Tenet,” “The Lighthouse,” “Good Time”) starring as Gotham City’s vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne.

Starring alongside Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the “Hunger Games” films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Black Mass”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Dumbo”) as Oswald Cobblepot.

Reeves and Dylan Clark (the “Planet of the Apes” films) are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Reeves’ behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (“Lion,” upcoming “Dune”); his “Planet of the Apes” production designer, James Chinlund; editors William Hoy (the “Planet of the Apes” films) and Tyler Nelson (“Rememory”); Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (“The Jungle Book”); Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (“1917,” “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”); Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson (“1917,” the “Star Wars” franchise); Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“1917,” “Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”) and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the “Star Wars” franchise) and David Crossman (“1917,” the “Star Wars” franchise); hair designer Zoe Tahir (upcoming “No Time to Die,” “Spectre”); and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne (“1917”).

Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Based on characters from DC, “The Batman” is set to open in theaters June 25, 2021 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.