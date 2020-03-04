ABC's Pilot The Brides Adds Three More Cast Members

ABC’s vampire pilot ‘The Brides’ continues to move forward with the addition of three new cast members — Katherine Reis, Chris Mason, and Sophia Tatum. Created by ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, ‘The Brides’ is a “sexy contemporary reimagining” of ‘Dracula’, containing “strong horror elements,” and focusing on his trio of immortal sister-wives. It was just announced that Gina Torres would head up the cast, as the leader of the brides, although the bonds between them are starting to unravel. Torres’ character, Cleo Phillips, was a queen in her past life but acts as a New York real estate tycoon in the present.

Reis portrays the youngest of Dracula’s brides, Lily Stevens, “whose relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her ‘sisters’… In her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being ‘rescued’ by Dracula.” Reis previously portrayed Olga Ostrovsky on Season 2 of TNT’s ‘Claws’, and Jolene Brooks on the NBC musical series ‘Rise’. Most recently, she made a guest appearance on ‘Chicago P.D.’.

Mason’s character, Roland Grant, will appear opposite Torres’ Cleo, as a rival real estate agent. “With secret ties to Dracula, Roland has a personal stake in the destruction of the Brides.” Grant was cast in the ABC pilot ‘Triangle’, which was not picked up to series. He will appear in an undisclosed role in Season 2 of the anthology series ‘Dirty John’, subtitled ‘The Betty Broderick Story’. The series moves to USA from Bravo for its sophomore installment. He has recently appeared on ‘The Resident’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’. He may also be remembered for playing Leo Humphries on S3 of ‘Broadchurch’.

Finally, Tatum will portray model Justine Strang, who will interact with Dracula’s third “middle” wife, top modeling agent Renée Pélagie. The casting for that role has yet to be announced. “Renée soon takes this young, hungry, aspiring model under her wing, unaware that Justine may have a past with Dracula as well.” Tatum is a relative newcomer. She can be seen on the new Netflix series ‘I Am Not Okay With This’. She previously appeared in the Angelina Jolie action movie ‘Salt’.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti are executive producing ‘The Brides’ via Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Maggie Kiley, who has also worked on ‘Riverdale’, is directing the pilot.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Source: TV Line