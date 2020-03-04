‘S.W.A.T.’ star Rochelle Aytes has landed the lead on the pilot for ‘The Lost Boys’, The CW’s prospective new series based on Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire movie. Aytes will portray Jackie, the single mother of two teenage sons, Garrett and Levi, who move back to her seaside home town. But things don’t appear to be the same as she remembers.

They discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.

Other character details include that Jackie is moving back to her home town to take over her father’s bed and breakfast and may find herself rekindling an old high school romance. Unlike the film (and maybe the first pilot), this setting is in North Caroline, not southern California.

This is the second ‘Lost Boys’ pilot that The CW has ordered. The one delivered last year did not meet their standards, so it will be completely remade in hopes of landing a spot on this fall’s lineup. Both pilots were written by Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas. Thomas has been working on getting this show made since 2015. Marcos Siega is directing the new pilot. Mitchell, Thomas, and Siega are all also serving as executive producers.

Aytes joins recently announced cast members Branden Cook, Lincoln Younes, and Ruby Cruz. Cook will play her son, Garrett. Younes plays the leader of the youthful vampires, Benjamin, and Cruz plays Elsie, another vampire who takes a fancy to Garrett.

In the first pilot, the mother character was named Lucy, and was played by Kiele Sanchez. The character’s name was also Lucy in the original movie and was played by Dianne Wiest. It sounds as though all of the characters’ names are being changed, perhaps to better differentiate it from the movie.

Aytes was most recently seen in the recurring role as Nichelle on ‘S.W.A.T.’. Prior to that, she co-starred on ‘The Purge’, the TV series, ‘Hawaii Five-O’, ‘Designated Survivor’, ‘Mistresses’, ‘Criminal Minds’, and many more.

