‘The Magicians’ is currently Syfy’s longest-running show that’s still on the air, in its fifth season and is responsible for delivering the network’s largest female audience. But after five years, Brakebills University is closing its doors. The network has announced that the fifth will be the show’s last season.

In a statement, Syfy reported:

“The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons. As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

‘The Magicians’ is now averaging 341,000 viewers (down 42% from S4) and a 0.1 demo rating (down 37%) for Live and Same Day viewers. Last year, Syfy renewed the show for a fifth season ahead of the S4 premiere. This year’s season kicked off on January 15.

The show’s main character, Quentin Coldwater, played by Jason Ralph, was shockingly killed off in S4. The remaining cast consists of Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, Brittany Curran as Fen, Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, and Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg.

With the departure of ‘The Magicians’, Syfy is left with only two ongoing scripted series– ‘Wynonna Earp’, which is now in production on Season 4, after financial problems delayed it; and ‘Van Helsing’, which was renewed last year for a fifth and final season.

Syfy has a few of new shows in the pipeline– ‘Vagrant Queen’, based on the Vault Comics series; ‘Chucky’ based on the popular ‘Child’s Play’ film franchise; and ‘Resident Alien’, also based on a comic book series from Dark Horse, with Alan Tudyk in the lead role.

The series was based on the book trilogy written by Lev Grossman. There will be a total of thirteen episodes in Season 5. It remains to be seen how the show will wrap up. Hopefully, it won’t end on a cliffhanger. The final episode of ‘The Magicians’ airs on April 1.

