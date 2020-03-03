455 Films, the makers of the excellent feature-length ‘Star Trek’ documentaries ‘The Captains’, ‘Chaos on the Bridge’, ‘For the Love of Spock‘ and last year’s ‘What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘ are coming back to deliver a doc focusing on the ‘Trek’ series that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year– ‘Voyager’. 445 Films president and co-director of ‘What We Left Behind’, David Zappone posted a query on Twitter to tease the ‘Voyager’ doc which he later confirmed was in the works, with plans to begin filming next week.

Okay. Who likes Star Trek Voyager, and thinks it deserves to have a documentary to commemorate its 25th anniversary? — David Zappone (@davidzappone) February 21, 2020

The first footage will come from the Star Trek: The Cruise IV, a week-long voyage which will coincidentally carry a ‘Voyager’ 25th-anniversary theme. Presumably, like in most of the other 455 ‘Trek’ docs, this one will contain plenty of testimonials from fans, which will be culled from passengers aboard the cruise. Special guests on the cruise will include most of the regular cast: Kate Mulgrew (Captain Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Roxann Dawson (Lieutenant B’Elanna Torres), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), Tim Russ (Lieutenant Commander Tuvok), and Garrett Wang (Ensign Harry Kim).

In other anniversary news, a group in Bloomington, Indiana is hoping to erect a statue in honor of Janeway there, the fictional character’s home town.

Meanwhile, Ryan has returned to revive her character, Seven of Nine, on CBS All Access’ hit series ‘Star Trek: Picard’. But don’t expect her to turn up for an ongoing ‘Voyager’ revival. As she previously told ComicBook.com:

“Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that’d be great. I don’t necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I’ve done that. But I’m not a writer. I can’t really tell you anything. “I’m having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn’t have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don’t look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

Mulgrew echoes the sentiment:

“I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was.”

Presumably, the plan is to have the entire ‘Voyager’ documentary shot and edited to be released later this year. Are you excited to see this series immortalized?