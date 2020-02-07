The ICONIC line “Barbie, eat your heart out” has been on the minds of ‘Child’s Play’ fans since ‘Bride of Chucky’ hit theaters in 1998. Well, we have good news for those fans!

In January, SyFy announced that the network will be airing a reboot series that will revolve around the possessed doll of the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise. It is said that he will be causing chaos in an “idyllic American town” as a slew of “horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.”

Jennifer Tilly attended the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection show this week where she confirmed to Page Six she will be joining SyFy’s TV reboot of ‘Child’s Play.’

Tilly, 61, portrayed the role of Tiffany Valentine, the lover of the killer doll, in four of the franchise’s films, including ‘Bride of Chucky,’ ‘Seed of Chucky,’ ‘Curse of Chucky,’ and ‘Cult of Chucky.’

The actress told Page Six, “I’m so excited! Chucky is very near and dear to my heart. All over the world, everywhere I go, I step off a plane to a country I didn’t even know existed, and they know one word, and that word is ‘Chucky,’ and they want a hug.”

In a news release from SyFy network, Tiffany’s character was alluded to when it was revealed that “enemies” and “allies” from Chucky’s past will appear to try and “expose the truth behind the killings.”

“Don Mancini, who created the Chucky 30 years ago is the writer on this series, so it’s the original Chucky,” Tilly disclosed. “[Mancini’s] partner is Nick Antosca, who did ‘Channel Zero,’ which is just a chilling anthology of horror stories, so a little bird told me that I am going to be a part of it.”

While she is uncertain of how many episodes her character will appear in, the ‘Family Guy’ voice actress said filming for the new series is expected to begin this summer.

“I never meant to be a horror film icon, but here it is,” she said. “It’s nice to have fans.”