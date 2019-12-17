Another Syfy original series is drawing to a close. Just days before the Season 4 finale, the network has renewed ‘Van Helsing’ for a fifth and final season. Like the four existing seasons, the fifth will consist of 13 episodes. It seems as though scripted dramatic programming is becoming a thing of the past for Syfy, as the only ones left after this are ‘The Magicians’ and the emperiled ‘Wynonna Earp’.

‘Van Helsing’ hales from Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television, and Nomadic co-chairman Chad Oakes, who serves as executive producer, stated:

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close. This could not have been done without the support of our incredible cast, crew, Syfy, Netflix [which pays to stream the series] and Super Ecran.”

Dynamic Television’s Daniel March added:

“We are so proud of Van Helsing and would like to thank Syfy and the amazing fans who embraced this series. We are excited to end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters, and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve.”

‘Van Helsing’ was created by Neil LaBute, based on the graphic novel series ‘Helsing’ by Zenescope Entertainment. Kelly Overton heads up the cast as Vanessa Van Helsing, the latest in a long line of monster hunters, who wakes up from a two-year coma to discover that vampires have taken control of society in an event called The Rising. The Van Helsings’ unique DNA allows them to turn the table and transform vampires into humans. The cast also includes Jonathan Scarfe as ex-Marine Axel Miller; Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam, a serial killer as a human, that is later transformed into a powerful vampire; and Vincent Gale as Flesh, Rukiya Bernard as Doc, and Aleks Paunovic as Julius, all of which are former vampires who were turned human by Vanessa’s blood, but who each had a different reaction to the change. Tricia Helfer joined the cast as Dracula for Season 4.

Although it seems that Syfy is shifting away from scripted programming, there is one new show on its way, ‘Resident Alien’ starring Alan Tudyk.

Are you a fan of ‘Van Helsing’? How do you feel about the show getting one more season?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter