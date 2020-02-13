Syfy’s adaptation of Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse’s Dark Horse comic book series ‘Resident Alien’ has added Elizabeth Bowen to its rapidly growing cast. Alan Tudyk stars as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, who dies only for his body to be inhabited by a would-be alien invader, Captain Hah Re. But while masquerading as Vanderspeigle, Hah Re/Harry begins to develop an interest in– and even sympathy for– humanity, especially after getting roped into a murder investigation, in the quiet setting of Patience, Colorado.

It was just announced that Linda Hamilton has joined the series as General McCallister, who is determined to uncover aliens hiding on Earth. ‘Resident Alien’ also stars Alex Barima, Levi Fiehler, Mandell Maughan, Corey Reynolds, Sara Tomko, and Alice Wetterlund.

Bowen will play Liv Baker, “the town’s laid back and distracted deputy sheriff who occasionally questions the logic of her superior, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds).” This is a recurring role.

This won’t be Bowen’s first time playing a small-town police officer, as she played SD Trooper Sue Lutz on FX’s ‘Fargo’. She currently recurs as Fran Booth on Amazon’s ‘Upload’ and as Nancy on Hulu’s ‘Woke’. She previously co-starred on the digital series ‘Michelle’s’ and recurred on The CW’s ‘No Tomorrow’. Among her other credits are ‘iZombie’, ‘Wayward Pines’, ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’, ‘Loudermilk’, and ‘Woke’, and the movies ‘Overboard’ and ‘Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls’. She will also appear on Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse’.

On ‘ResidentAlien’, Barima portrays David Logan, a veteran who will assist McCallister in her investigation. Fiehler is playing the young mayor of Patience, Ben Hawthorne, who ran for office to pad his resumé– and this whole grisly murder thing happened. Maughan plays low-key badass Lisa Casper, who is working with McCallister. Tomko portrays Asta Twelvetrees, who somehow “complicates” things for Harry, and Wetterlund will play D’Arcy Morin, a “former Olympic snowboarder turned ski patrol member.”

‘Resident Alien’ was developed for television by Chris Sheridan (‘The Family Guy’).

Check back for updates on ‘Resident Alien’ as they arrive. How is the cast shaping up so far?

Source: Deadline