Syfy axed a big chunk of its original scripted series, but it isn’t abandoning the format entirely as it is unveiling a new slate of new shows. Coming in March is ‘Vagrant Queen’, a “fun, violent, snarky, space opera” based on the Vault Comics series written by Magdalene Visaggio, and illustrated by Jason Smith. The book has been nominated for the Eisner and GLAAD Media Awards. The TV series was created by Jem Garrard who also acts as showrunner and executive producer.

Via Syfy’s official press announcement:

‘Vagrant Queen’ follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government that seeks to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother, Xevelyn, is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will put the fugitive royal right back in the perilous heart of her former kingdom — and pit her against a deadly old rival, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).

‘Vagrant Queen’ has the distinction of having an all-female writing and directing team.

With the series debut approaching, Syfy has released a new trailer and poster. You can check out the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the trailer emphasizes the humor, it seems that ‘Vagrant Queen’ will also deliver the action most sci-fi fans crave. It also seems to have higher than average production values, courtesy of Blue Ice Pictures. Season 1 was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Here is the new poster for the series:

“Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron serve as executive producers. F.J. DeSanto and Damian Wassel also serve as executive producers on behalf of Vault Comics.”

‘Vagrant Queen’ will debut on Syfy on March 27, at 10pm EST. There will be ten episodes of the first season.

Source: Deadline