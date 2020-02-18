It still isn’t clear if Henry Cavill‘s Geralt of Rivia will be fighting the forces of darkness alone in the second season of ‘The Witcher’ but we do know that at least 2 more Witchers will make an appearance in the series! After all, in the third episode, “Betrayer Moon,” we were already introduced to a second Witcher named Remus played by Gudmundur Thorvaldsson. However, Remus ended up not surviving and the only screen time he shared with Geralt was as a corpse. While episodes being aired through different timelines are said to not happen in the second season, it doesn’t mean that these two new Witchers will be sharing any screen time with Geralt either.

As to which Witchers we’ll end up seeing? The two are fan-favorites: Lambert and Coën.

Lambert will be played by Paul Bullion (‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘The Bastard Executioner’) and is the only Witcher that we know of who Geralt wrote a limerick for. This means that, at least in the games, the two were known to one another. He also is the one who ended up training Ciri in combat.

As for Coën, it has been revealed that Yasen Atour (‘Strike Back,’ ‘Dark Heart’) will portray this Witcher. The character is said to be the same age as Lambert and also helped train Ciri.

Both actors are said to be in at least three episodes for the sophomore season. As they are primarily thought of as being tied to the “Kaer Morhen” arc, it appears that we could not only see it adapted in the third season but that it will take these three episodes to play out.

Are you looking forward to seeing more Witchers in the second season of his Netflix hit? Are there any other Witchers from the games or novels that you’d love to see appear in the series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Redanian Intelligence