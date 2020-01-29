Netflix’s newest hit ‘The Witcher’ is based on the books and short stories written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which were previously adapted into a series of hit video games. Sapkowski originally stated that he would not be involved in the process of turning his work into a TV series, but later it became clear that he was consulting on the series, which made some fans more confident that the show would turn out okay. But now Sapkowski is coming clean with the revelation that he really had very little to say about the creation of the Netflix show… and that’s just the way he wants it.

As he told iO9:

“I do not like working too hard or too long. By the way, I do not like working at all.”

He then elaborated: “I do not interfere and do not impose my views on other artists. I do not insist on anything and do not fight for anything. I advise. My name appears in the credits. I cannot praise the show. It wouldn’t be decent.”

Basically, it sounds as though if he didn’t like anything about ‘The Witcher,’ he didn’t say anything to change it in advance, so it is what it is.

And it sounds as though he took a similar hands-off approach to the video games based on the books. The 71-year-old writer said:

“I cannot compare anything to video games, because I have never played any. Since I was a kid I haven’t played any games—with a possible exception of bridge and poker. Video games are simply not for me, I prefer books as entertainment. Anyway, in my opinion TV series and video games—any of them—cannot be compared. They are too different in approach, making—and objective. You cannot compare spaghetti carbonara with a bicycle. Even though both have advantages and disadvantages.”

So, if you take anything away from Sapkowski’s approach, always remember “You cannot compare spaghetti carbonara with a bicycle. Even though both have advantages and disadvantages.” Or in other words, the books are the books, the games are the games, and the TV show is the TV show, and you can be a fan of all three, or pick and choose which you follow.

‘The Witcher’, the Netflix show, has gotten a mixed reaction, with some devoted fans, and some who have scathingly torn it to shreds. But like it or not, it is a solid hit for the streaming service and a second season is on its way, although it won’t arrive until next year.

How do you feel? Does the show measure up to the books or games?