Holy Cuteness! It is already exciting to know that the third ‘Jurassic World’ movie is going to feature the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum but now it has been confirmed that there will be baby dinosaurs as well! Director Colin Trevorrow has shared one of the most adorable teasers yet from his upcoming trilogy endcap: our first look at a baby triceratops.

The fact that there are baby dinosaurs in this movie shouldn’t come as a real surprise to anyone. Before the end credits finished for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ we knew that a slew of different dino species was on the loose in North America, and it should come as no surprise that they’d be busy procreating. I mean, the next installment is supposed to deal with the fallout of dinosaurs expanding across the continent, so a few hatchlings should be expected. Especially since one of the key points to the original ‘Jurassic World’ when “life, uh finds a way.”

Here is the image Trevorrow shared on Twitter:





If that “ready” comment is accurate, this is our first look at the final screen-ready triceratops which the director was originally teasing at the end of January!





Since these aren’t going to be kept secret, one can only hope that a plush version of this triceratops and any other dinos in the film are available as the film debuts.

Are you excited to see the third ‘Jurassic World’ movie coming together? Will baby dinosaurs give Baby Yoda a run for his money? Which baby version of a dinosaur do you hope the film ends up showing? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Jurassic World 3’ will be roaring into your local theaters on June 11th, 2021!

Source: Collider