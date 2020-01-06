Are you confused by the series of events that are unfolding in the first season of ‘The Witcher’? Don’t worry, even those of us with a passing knowledge of the books and games were a bit thrown off. Throughout the season, many character arcs were woven together, making it seem like they were running concurrent to Geralt’s adventuring. At first, it seemed like Lauren Schmidt’s adaptation was making considerable changes to the lore, but that isn’t the case. Well, not entirely.

Debates can be hand for days about the necessity or excess of the changes found in the Netflix version of ‘The Witcher.’ Personally, my only real gripe was that Joey Batey’s Jasiker wasn’t called Dandelion. That’s mainly because I found the name amusing. The most common criticism I’ve heard from fellow writers is lack of cohesion when it comes to the narrative, or at least the flow of time throughout it.

‘The Witcher’ switches between multiple periods without fully conveying this to the audience. Luckily we don’t get the obligatory ‘Twenty Years Ago’ text appearing on the screen every ten minutes. However, this also leaves newcomers wondering just what is going on when events appear to be displaced in an assumed concurrent timeline.

Thankfully io9 spotted a comprehensive timeline posted on the Twitter feed of TheWitcher.Tv.

Thanks to help from ‘The Witcher’ community, we made a few tweaks and additions to the timeline! Check out the updated version on our site and below! #witcher #witchernetflix https://t.co/YRlcSU3GtE pic.twitter.com/qsL1YBWJnH — TheWitcher.tv (@witchertvsite) January 6, 2020

The timeline is broken up into three intervals: just before and after the fall of Cintra, and the years leading up to that event. Each character’s story in ‘The Witcher’ Season One is timestamped by episode and placement during the runtime. Quite a handy guide for newcomers. Check it out below:

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Netflix’s newest fantasy/horror/adventure epic, take a look at our reviews and see if it’s worth the binge. For those of you who’ve already consumed the entire season, what are your thoughts on this transition from book to film?