While we’re all waiting for the second season of ‘The Witcher,’ fans might enjoy watching Henry Cavill read from the first book, ‘The Last Wish.’ The first season was only 8 episodes long so I feel our only complaint, aside from those who didn’t enjoy the convoluted timeline, was how little there was!

You can check out the reading right here!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I have to admit, reading with a nice drink sounds like an extremely relaxing way to spend an evening. Just throw in a fireplace and comfy recliner, and I’d be all in!

The author of the series wanted to leave readers, and now viewers, “hot. In every sense.” I suspect that the same part of the audience who were fans of Cavill’s shirtless scenes will also react positively to his voice as he reads from ‘The Last Wish’ above.

Entertainingly enough, “The Lesser Evil” which opened the series was the fourth short story from ‘The Last Wish.’ I’m sure they went this route in the reading above directly for fans of the novels.

Did you enjoy hearing Henry Cavill read from ‘The Last Wish’? Would you like Netflix to team up with Henry Cavill for future ‘The Witcher’ readings for each of the seasons? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Source: Netflix