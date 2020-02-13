Fans know how amazing of a job James Gunn did with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and are excited to see what he’ll do with ‘The Suicide Squad.’ It looks like he isn’t the only one as Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie is as excited as well! Gunn’s film is going to be the third outing of Robbie as Quinn and likely the third different take of the character as well. We know that the filmmaker loves giving his own spin on his films, and while he’ll probably keep Quinn’s character true to what we’ve seen so far, she’ll also end up having her story expanded in both fun and original ways.

You can check out what Robbie has to say in the interview below:





“I can tell you it’s going to be incredible.” Margot Robbie says James Gunn’s #TheSuicideSquad is going to be rooted in the source material. pic.twitter.com/DvHd7j3AiQ — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 10, 2020

If you’d prefer to give it a quick read instead, here is what the actress had to say:

“I can tell you that it’s gonna be incredible, and, again, it’s just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I’m fascinated by what James finds fascinating about her compared to what Cathy finds interesting, compared to what David found interesting about her. He’s such a comic book lover, so you know it’s always going to be, again, rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

Fans of Robbie’s character know that she’s been greatly influenced by the comic version, and Gunn’s take should resonate with her.

Source: Heroic Hollywood