The idea of death in comics being permanent is laughable these days. Only, director James Gunn is trying to make it stick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We saw Michael Rooker‘s Yondu grow from a character that you were entertained by while annoyed with to one of the most moving characters in the MCU. To top it all off, he sacrificed himself to save his adopted son Peter Quill at the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’

Now fans want to see him back.

While Gunn has always stressed that he would never bring Star-Lord’s blue-skinned father back from the grave, there is one way he could see the character make another appearance. In response to a request that the character is brought back by a fan on Twitter, Gunn stated:

“Unless we’re talking about some sort of prequel or flashback, I believe this would nullify Yondu’s sacrifice.”

We already know that ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ is set to take place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ which means if there is any chance for Rooker to return to the MCU as Yondu in the movie, it would have to be in a flashback scene. This is doubling down on a tweet he sent out earlier this year where he said “If a character dies in my films they will likely stay dead. I think stakes are important,” as well as back in 2018, where the director also stated that “[Yondu] will never be brought back to life as long as I’m around. His passing needs to mean something.”

This has been a key sticking point for Gunn ever since Yondu’s death played out on the big screen.

A prequel film is unlikely to happen at the development rate of the MCU. Still, there is always a chance that we could see Rooker also return in either the animated Disney+ ‘What If…?’ series or an alternate version of the character popping up in The Multiverse. It wouldn’t be the same Yondu, which we’ve grown to know and love, but those are at least two other chances that he could come back down the line.

Do you hope that we see Michael Rooker reprise the part of Yondu in a flashback during ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’? Would you be thrilled to see an alternate take of Yondu appear? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

Source: James Gunn Twitter