DC Universe and HBO Max’s ‘Doom Patrol’ has recruited Karen Obilom in a recurring role for Season 2. She will portray Roni Evers, “a military veteran with a mysterious past” who will play opposite Joivan Wade’s Victor Stone/Cyborg. The two meet while attending a support group for individuals with PTSD.

Roni Evers isn’t a character from DC Comics, but Ron Evers is. Ron Evers was Vic Stone’s best friend growing up, but while Vic became the superhero Cyborg, Ron became a petty criminal. During an attempted bombing of S.T.A.R. Labs, which was foiled by Cyborg, Ron’s body was badly injured and the scientists at S.T.A.R. Labs rebuilt him as their own cybernetic enforcer. Eventually, during a battle, Vic destroyed Ron’s robotic enhancements. Ron later founded the First Church of Anti-Technocracy, a group opposed to modern technology.

Obviously, Roni will have a different backstory, if she and Vic are just now meeting. But it wouldn’t be surprising if she winds up having a few mechanical appendages. Or if she has a strong grudge against modern science.

Obilom joins Abigail Shapiro who is also joining ‘Doom Patrol’ for Season 2. Shapiro will portray The Chief’s daughter Dorothy Spinner.

‘Doom Patrol’ also stars Matt Bomer (voice) and Matthew Zuk (physical) as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Timothy Dalton as mastermind Niles Caulder/The Chief, Brendan Fraser (voice) and Riley Shanahan (physical) as Cliff Steele/Robot Man, and Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane.

Season 1 of the series is available to stream on DC Universe, which will also carry Season 2. However, the show is branching out. WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, is expected to launch in May, and it will offer the first season of ‘Doom Patrol’ to stream and will carry the new episodes when they are released. (It isn’t clear whether Season 1 will be available on HBO Max when it launches or of it will be made available closer to when the new season starts.)

Obilom stars on BET’s ‘Games People Play’, which has been renewed for a second season. She previously co-starred on go90’s ‘Mr. Student Body President’. (It’s worth checking out just because it stars Jeremy Shada, a.k.a. Finn the Human from ‘Adventure Time’, so if you’ve ever wondered what he looked like in live-action, here you go.) Following that, she starred on Youtube’s ‘The Vampyr Resistance Corps’.

