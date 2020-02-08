This week marks the release of ‘Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)‘ but after ‘Suicide Squad’ it seems that Margot Robbie didn’t think it would happen. In celebration of the film, the actress has been making the rounds and recently appeared on BBC Radio 1 where she was interviewed by Ali Plumb.

According to Robbie on how she got the job and what kind of reception she felt it would have:

“It’s so funny because when I signed on to play Harley Quinn, there wasn’t a script yet for Suicide Squad. And all that I was really going off of was a Skype conversation with David Ayer and he had described two scenes he had in his head and I loved the idea of them. They just sounded so cool and bizarre. I really was picturing it as being a much smaller film that was going to get very little attention, especially since it was going to be a squad of people. Life changed pretty quickly.”

The fact that she genuinely felt that it would “get very little attention” and that she’d be part of a larger group is why she felt this wouldn’t be such a standout role. Instead, the actress was able to take Quinn and become the perfect live-action version of the character who resonated with audiences enough to lead her next outing for DC and Warner Bros.

You can watch Robbie share this detail in person from the BBC interview below! Note: Some of the language in this one might be a bit much for work or kids so be careful where you’re streaming this.

Are you glad that ‘Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)’ was able to make it to the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

‘Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is currently in theaters everywhere!