While not a direct sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’ it has been made clear that ‘Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)‘ will also deal with the fall out of Quinn breaking up with Joker. While the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley have never been in what you could call a healthy relationship, the David Ayer directed movie at least made it appear that Quinn’s affections were being returned.

As to how Quinn is handling being single, Margot Robbie shared in a recent interview with Empire that:

“She’s trying to own it. That felt like a real way to deal with a break-up. It’s not clean and easy to be a strong woman. It’s so hard. She’s a bit more Courtney Love than Debbie Harry this time. She says, ‘I’m single, I don’t need him, fuck that guy.’ But if the Joker were to text her, ‘You up?’ she’d run. She’d fall to pieces.”

While it will be fun to see Robbie’s character stand on her own, I’m hoping not too much of the potential of her to “fall to pieces” is shown in the movie.

The magazine also featured an exclusive new image of Quinn in the film which you can see below:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

‘Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is set to open on February 7th, 2020.