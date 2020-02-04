The Japanese anime series ‘Marvel’s Future Avengers’ is set to launch on Disney+ on February 28! It was included, with no fanfare, in a list of new programs coming to Disney+ this month. Created by Madhouse and Walt Disney Japan, this originally aired in Japan beginning in 2017. The show lasted for two seasons and a total of 39 episodes (26 in Season 1 and 13 in S2). An English dub already exists and has been released in some parts of the world.

As for whether this will appeal to regular Marvel fans remains to be seen, as the Avengers aren’t the focus of the show. ‘Future Avengers’ revolves around Makoto, Adi, and Chloe, three teenagers who were raised by Hydra and genetically modified to possess superpowers, but they are also brainwashed to believe that the Avengers are evil. However, after their first mission, they realize their benefactors have been lying to them. They then switch sides to help the Avengers against Hydra and the Masters of Evil.

The famous heroes included Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, and the Wasp. The head writer on another anime, ‘Marvel’s Disk Wars: The Avengers’, Ryū King, also penned this series and the superhero voice cast was the same, at least in the original Japanese version.

Both ‘Future Avengers’ and ‘Disk Wars’ are basically for all-ages, but Madhouse and Marvel previously collaborated on some more adult-skewing anime projects, the series ‘Iron Man’, ‘Wolverine’, ‘X-Men’, and ‘Blade’, and the movies ‘Iron Man: Rise of Technovore’, and ‘Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher’. None of them is available on Disney+, but considering that they aren’t suitable for kids, they may never be.

Also coming to Disney+ in February are ‘Descendants 3’, ‘Toy Story 4’, the direct to video animated movie ‘Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United’, ‘Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri’, ‘Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire’, and ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Season 2.

Have you seen ‘Future Avengers’? Are you glad it will be available to stream on Disney+?

Source: D23