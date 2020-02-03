‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ didn’t get a Super Bowl ad, but Orion pictures did release a very short teaser, which does not contain any movie footage. Even so, if you are anxiously awaiting this movie’s release, it may help get you a little more pumped for this long-awaited sequel.



Here is Orion Pictures’ synopsis for the film:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

USA Today offered a little more information:

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (Aug. 21): Daughters Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) help middle-aged dads Ted (Keanu Reeves) and Bill (Alex Winter) write a song to save the universe in the third film in the time-traveling comedy series.

Dean Parisot directed ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’. Returning from the original films are William Sadler as Death, Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s father, Chet Logan, and Amy Stoch as Chet’s trophy wife, Missy. New to ‘Face the Music’ are Beck Bennett as Ted’s brother, Deacon, Erinn Hayes as Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth, Jayma Mays as Bill’s wife, Princess Joanna, Jillian Bell as couples therapist Dr. Taylor Wood, Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain (identity unrevealed), Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, “the most powerful person in the universe,” Kristen Schaal as Kelly, a messenger from the future, and Kid Cudi as himself.

You can face ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ when it opens in theaters on August 21, 2020.