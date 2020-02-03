Along with releasing a short new trailer for ‘Black Widow’ during the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios has revealed four character posters, featuring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. Of course, Natasha Romanoff is the Black Widow that fans have grown accustomed to over the span of Marvel’s Phases 1-3.

Viewers have only gotten glimpses of her life prior to joining the Avengers, including her traumatic upbringing in the Red Room. But as seen in those nightmarish flashbacks (in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’), Natasha wasn’t the only young woman raised to be an assassin by the Soviet government. Though not many details are known, it is believed that Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff are also “graduates” of that program. Meanwhile, Alexei Shostakov is the Red Guardian, trained to be the Russian answer to Captain America. While Cap aged into a kindly old man who looked an awful lot like Joe Biden, the Red Guardian looks like a gutter hobo.

Check out this fantastic foursome below:

The film’s villain is the Taskmaster, but he didn’t get a poster. It hasn’t been revealed who is playing him, although it is possible that it’s O-T Fagbenle, whose character is only billed as “Mason.” William Hurt returns as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and the cast also includes Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters. Cate Shortland directed.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller ‘Black Widow,’ Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

‘Black Widow’ arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Source: Marvel