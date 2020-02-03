After four years of development, The CW has ordered another pilot for ‘The Lost Boys’, based on the Joel Schumacher 1987 vampire movie, from executive producer Rob Thomas. The rejected pilot which was submitted last year was co-penned by Heather Mitchell and Thomas, and according to Thomas, was about 40% re-written after The CW passed. ‘Twilight’s Catherine Hardwicke directed that pilot, but Marcos Siega (‘The Vampire Diaries’) will helm the new version. Only two members of the cast were kept– Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro. Rahimi plays Stella, who is based on the character Star in the film, who was portrayed by Jaimie Gertz. Shapiro plays David, Keifer Sutherland’s role in the movie.

The original pilot also starred Kiele Sanchez, Tyler Posey, and Rio Mangini as Lucy, Michael, and Sam Emmerson, with Del Zamora as Lucy’s hippie father, Cheyenne Haynes and Haley Tju as the Frog Sisters, Liza and Cassie, Sarah Hay as Mollie, a character created for the series, and David’s rival for leadership of the vampires, as well as Jaycie Dotin, Courtney Paige, Jerry Trimble, and Preston Vanderslice.

“When a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.”

Thomas has been working on turning ‘The Lost Boys’ into a series since 2016. But bear in mind, The CW has only ordered another pilot. So this could go either way.

The CW has already ordered two new series for the fall, ‘Superman & Lois’, another DC Comics spin-off starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the Man of Steel, and his daring reporter wife, who are– following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”– now the parents of two sons, and ‘Walker: Texas Ranger’ starring ‘Supernatural’ alum Jared Padalecki. It may also pick up ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’, which aired as a backdoor pilot on the penultimate episode of ‘Arrow’, and a spin-off of ‘The 100’, called ‘Anaconda’.

Check back for updates. Are you still interested in seeing a TV version of ‘The Lost Boys’?

Source: TV Line