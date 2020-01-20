The AMC held a panel at the TCA press tour for its hit series, ‘Better Call Saul’, which will end after its upcoming sixth season. One of the show’s stars, Giancarlo Esposito was present for the panel. Esposito plays Gus Fring on ‘Better Call Saul’, but he is one of the most sought-after TV actors around playing Stan Edgar on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Boys’ (a role that will be greatly expanded for Season 2), Charlie Baudelaire on Cinemax’s ‘Jett’, Congressman Powell on EPIX’s ‘Godfather of Harlem’, appeared in a segment of Shudder’s ‘Creep Show’, acted in movies including Disney+’s ‘Stargirl’ (NOT to be confused with the DC Universe series), and just for the heck of it, voices Lex Luthor on DC Universe’s ‘Harley Quinn’. But his most buzzed-about role of 2019 was as the sinister Moff Gideon on ‘The Mandalorian’.

Not only did he menace the show’s titular bounty hunter, but he had designs on the fan-beloved “Baby Yoda” a.k.a. The Child. As if his presence wasn’t memorable enough, the last episode of S1 showed him wielding what appeared to be a darksaber, a weapon designed by the very first Mandalorian, Tarre Vizsla. The weapon has appeared on ‘The Clone Wars’, ‘Rebels’, in a ‘Darth Maul’ comic book, and in video games, but this was its first appearance in live-action.

Clearly there is more to Moff Gideon’s story and fans will learn more when ‘The Mandalorian’ returns later this year. At the TCA press tour, Esposito responded to the inquiry as to whether he would have a larger role in S2 by saying:

“Yes, I do. I most certainly do.”

He further discussed what drew him to ‘The Mandalorian’:

“It’s been exciting to be a part of that project because of the iconic nature of it, but even more so, because it has returned me to the Star Wars that I loved. I saw the first few movies and dropped away because it became more and more in a different vein than what I wanted to be in, but this is the true space western. It gives you room and space and each one is a little bit of a film. So you’re able to tell a story visually and it returns to the original guts of mythology based deeply rooted in Joe Campbell’s mythology which George Lucas was so fond of and which is why he was inclusive of that mythology in Star Wars so I’m pleased to be a part of that.”

Though Disney+ hasn’t announced when ‘The Mandalorian’ will be back, it’s likely that it will be in the fall/winter, the same time as Season 1.

Source: /Film