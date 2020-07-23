Netflix has scored a major hit with its new sci-fi action flick ‘The Old Guard’. Though Netflix usually keeps its viewership numbers hush-hush, it was more than happy to boast that 72 million households tuned in to watch this movie during its first week, and that it had cracked its list of top ten original movies.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directed while Charlize Theron headed up the cast as the immortal warrior Andy, the leader of an unkillable unit of mercenaries that includes KiKi Layne as new recruit Nile Freeman, Matthias Schoenaerts as Sebastian “Booker” le Livre, Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf “Joe” Al-Kaysani, and Luca Marinelli as Nicolo “Nicky” di Genova. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley, Harry Melling as Merrick, and Veronica Ngo as Quynh.

When she heard about the huge audience that ‘The Old Guard’ wrangled, Theron reacted:

“It’s pretty nutty, right? It’s pretty crazy.”

‘The Old Guard’ is based on the Image Comics series written by Greg Rucka with art by Leandro Fernandez, so there is more material that could be covered in potential sequels. (Rucka penned the screenplay himself.) And while Theron is all for making another one, she isn’t rushing to film it anytime soon.

“We’re still pushing this one out. Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.” (via Variety)

Did you enjoy ‘The Old Guard’? Would you like to see more?

[‘The Old Guard’] follows a covert group of tight-knit soldiers with a mysterious inability to die. Led by warrior Andy (Theron), the group has spent centuries protecting the mortal world. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission, their extraordinary abilities are exposed and Andy and Nile (Layne) must help the group eliminate the threat of enemies who plan to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. ‘The Old Guard’ is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.”