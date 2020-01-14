RUMOR MILL: I’m not confident in this source, so take this with a grain of salt for now!

Scottish actor Alex Ferns, seen last year in the acclaimed and award-winning Sky One/HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl’ has reportedly landed a role in Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’. This news comes via the Scottish Sun… which I think is kind of a tabloid, so take this with a grain of salt.

According to the publication, a “Warner’s source” stated:

“Alex was tremendous in ‘Chernobyl’ and he’s one of the best actors out there. It should come as no surprise that he’s starting to land some major roles in major movies. ‘The Batman’ will be the talk of Tinseltown and Alex deserves to be thrust into that conversation. Anybody who knows him will tell you this kind of role is well deserved and a long time coming.”

‘Chernobyl’ has generated a lot of heat, and Ferns’ role as miner leader Andrei Glukhov earned him a BAFTA. But prior to that, he was most famous for playing an abusive husband, Trevor, on the soap opera ‘EastEnders’. Though he worked steadily, The Scottish Sun wrote, “Alex from Lennoxtown, Dunbartonshire, revealed last year that he felt his own career was in danger of going into meltdown before Chernobyl. He went from playing EastEnders wife-beater Trevor to almost 20 years without a major role.”

It is possible that Ferns has been cast in ‘The Batman’. Not everyone in it is going to be a major character, and even some of the headliners aren’t really huge marquee names. Reeves is clearly not banking on star power to sell this project.

‘The Batman’ also stars Robert Pattinson, as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and newcomer Jayme Lawson as an original creation, Bella, “a grassroots political candidate running for office in Gotham.” Colin Farrell was reported to be in talks to portray The Penguin, with Peter Sarsgaard officially cast, although his role hasn’t been confirmed. Rumor has it, he’s playing Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

‘The Batman’ will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.