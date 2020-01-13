In a switch, The CW released photos of the official Season 5 premiere of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ last week, but that episode, which airs next week, will actually be the second new episode fans will see in 2020. On Tuesday night, the show provides the fifth hour of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, and despite all of reality being wiped out at the end of the third episode, on ‘Arrow’, a new set of photos has been released, showing Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) are alive and well.

Unlike in the case of episodes past, The CW has only released a meager five photos from this episode. Considering that this is the ending of its most ambitious crossover yet, it makes sense that they don’t want to reveal too much in advance.

The only cast members shown, in addition to Routh and Purcell are Grant Gustin/The Flash/Barry Allen, Melissa Benoist/Supergirl/Kara Danvers, Jon Cryer/Lex Luthor, and newcomer Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, who may succeed Ray as The Atom.

You can check out the new pics below:

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” wraps up on The CW on Tuesday, January 14. The regular season kicks off on Tuesday, January 21.

Source: TV Line