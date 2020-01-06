‘Legends of Tomorrow’ will sort of be back as part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event on Tuesday, January 14, but that is a stand-alone special episode. The real Season 5 premiere will air the following week, on January 21. That episode is entitled “Meet the Legends” and follows the time-spanning heroes who are suddenly famous celebrities. At the end of the fourth season, time was rewritten, and Zari’s brother, Behrad (played by Shayan Sobhian) never died or passed his family’s totem to her, so it is he who is part of the team.

The CW has released a new synopsis for the episode:

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION — Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

Returning cast members are Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/The Atom), Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Charlie), Tala Ashe (Zari Tomaz), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), Amy Louise Pemberton (Gideon), Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk), Ramona Young (Mona Wu), Nick Zano (Nate Heywood/Steel), Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory/Heatwave) and Matt Ryan (John Constantine). Olivia Swann has been upped to series regular for her role as villain Astra Logue. Adam Tsekhman is expected to continue recurring as Gary Green. This will be the final season for Routh and Ford, who will exit the show at some point during the upcoming episodes.

Once again, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ returns on The CW on Tuesday, January 21, at 9pm EST.

Source: CW