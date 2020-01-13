The Academy Award nominations were announced and Warner Brothers’ ‘Joker’ led the pack with 11 nominations– Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role – Joaquin Phoenix, Best Director – Todd Phillips, Best Adapted Screenplay (although what it was adapted from is a mystery), Best Cinematography – Lawrence Sher, Best Makeup and Hair Styling, Best Costume Design, Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Following ‘Joker’, ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’, ‘The Irishman’, and ‘1917’ each earned 10 nominations each.

Phoenix and Guðnadóttir have already won in their respective categories at the Golden Globes, and the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Hollywood Critics Association, and even more. Both look like the individuals to beat at the Oscars.

Some comic fans were hoping against hope that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ would get a nomination in the major categories. After all, ‘Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ won its year, but there was no room at the table for a popcorn flick, no matter how successful. For Best Picture, ‘Joker’ is competing against the movies you’d expect– ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Parasite’, ‘1917’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘Jojo Rabbit, ‘Little Women’, and ‘Ford v Ferrari’. The only surprising entry in this list is ‘Jojo Rabbit’, which is a comedy. ‘1917’ won the Golden Globe, but these two Awards shows don’t always wind up with the same winners.

For Best Actor in a Leading Role, Phoenix is up against Adam Driver – ‘Marriage Story’, Leonardo DiCaprio – ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’, Antonio Banderas – ‘Pain and Glory’, and Jonathan Pryce – ‘The Two Popes’. But as stated, he’s on a roll, so he’s the frontrunner here.

For Best Director, Phillips is up against Martin Scorsese – ‘The Irishman’, Quentin Tarantino – ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’, Bong Joon-ho – ‘Parasite’, Sam Mendes – ‘1917’. Mendes beat Phillips at the Golden Globes.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, February 9th. There will be no host this year.

Below, you can find all of the nominees.

Source: The Washington Post

Best Picture

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Parasite”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

Best International Feature Film

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

Best Original Screenplay

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives Out”

“1917”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

“Joker”

Best Documentary Feature

“American Factory”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The Cave”

Best Original Song

“I’m Standing With You,” from “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up,” from “Harriet”

“ (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from “Rocketman”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from “Toy Story 4”

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

Best Cinematography

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

Best Production Design

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Best Costume Design

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Little Women”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

Best Original Score

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Gudnadottir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Best Documentary Short Subject

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best Film Editing

“The Irishman”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Parasite”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best Sound Mixing

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

Best Sound Editing

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Joker”